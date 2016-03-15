FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-UniCredit appoints head of CIB in Asia
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 15, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

MOVES-UniCredit appoints head of CIB in Asia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 15 (IFR) - Italy’s UniCredit said it has appointed a new head of its investment bank in Asia and made several other appointments in its international network.

UniCredit said on Tuesday it had appointed Michele Amadei as head of its corporate and investment banking (CIB) division in Asia, replacing Andreas Wagner, who will take on responsibility for the international corporates business from and to Germany. Amadei had previously been head of CIB in UniCredit’s Bulgarian business.

UniCredit CIB has nine branches and representative offices in Asia.

UniCredit’s international network has 400 staff and is headed by Gianfranco Bisagni. It is part of the CIB division, which is led by Gianni Franco Papa.

The bank said it also opened a branch in Madrid last month, headed by Pedro de Santaella, and its New York branch had added new desks focusing on debt capital markets, financial institutions and Latin America.

It said Flavio Bertolossi had also been appointed co-head of its representative office in Sao Paulo, Brazil, joining from Italian export credit agency SACE. In London, David Vials will become head of corporate coverage UK from May, having previously headed UniCredit’s financial sponsor solutions international team in London. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Christopher Spink)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.