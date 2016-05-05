FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 5, 2016 / 11:41 AM / a year ago

MOVES-UniCredit names head of Americas multinationals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 5 (IFR) - Italian bank UniCredit has appointed Filippo Pappalardo as head of its coverage of multinational firms in the Americas across its corporate and investment bank.

UniCredit said Pappalardo will be responsible for coverage of Americas multinationals across CIB products, including debt capital markets and transaction banking such as accounts receivable financing.

Pappalardo will report to Giovanni Ronca, head of CIB Americas since 2014.

Pappalardo was previously responsible for retail, consumer and healthcare investment banking for US multinationals and has a background in M&A. He will continue to be based in New York.

UniCredit has expanded in New York, adding new desks focusing on debt capital markets, financial institutions and Latin America. It is targeting clients with significant euro funding needs or with significant European business activities. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

