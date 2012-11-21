FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit has no comment on ATF Bank stake sale
November 21, 2012 / 10:32 AM / in 5 years

UniCredit has no comment on ATF Bank stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Italian bank UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Wednesday he had no comment about whether the bank is in talks with Kazakh investors to sell its controlling stake in ATF Bank.

UniCredit is in talks to sell the stake, three sources with knowledge of the matter said last week.

“As you know, I never discuss mergers and acquisitions,” Ghizzoni said on the sidelines of a meeting with the Italian Banking Association.

A Kazakh government source said last week a deal was likely to be struck next year.

UniCredit said in March it would consider selling its interest in ATF-Bank should it receive a suitable offer. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Jennifer Clark, editing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
