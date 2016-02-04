FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finance Ministry opposes Bank Austria pension shift -spokesman
February 4, 2016 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

Finance Ministry opposes Bank Austria pension shift -spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Austrian Finance Ministry opposes a plan by UniCredit’s unit Bank Austria to shift thousands of its employees into the state pension system as part of an overhaul of its retail operations in the country, a spokesman for the ministry said on Thursday.

“From the current legal standpoint, we will no agree because from a budgetary point of view there would be an additional burden on taxpayers,” the spokesman said.

Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling said last week the bank’s plan, which would apply to 3,300 employees, did not appear to be legal under the current legislation, but the lender said it believed it was already on solid legal ground. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

