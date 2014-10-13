FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit to push ahead with sale of bad loans unit - CEO
#Funds News
October 13, 2014 / 10:20 AM / 3 years ago

UniCredit to push ahead with sale of bad loans unit - CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s UniCredit will push ahead with the sale of its UniCredit Credit Management Bank (UCCMB) bad loan unit after receiving offers which are close to what the bank was aiming for, Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Monday.

Ghizzoni said last week UniCredit could consider dropping the sale.

“The offers we received (on UCCMB) seem pretty close to our proposals,” Ghizzoni said, adding a board meeting on Oct. 16 would look at the bids.

He said it was unclear whether the bank would take a final decision then.

The sale, which could yield around 700 million euros, was part of UniCredit’s plans to strengthen its balance sheet ahead of the outcome of a Europe-wide bank asset review at the end of October.

Ghizzoni also said UniCredit had received between 4 billion and 5 billion euros in requests from borrowers interested in fresh longer-term funds the European Central Bank has made available to euro zone banks in a bid to spur lending.

He added that the bank had already granted some of the funds.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
