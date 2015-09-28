FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UniCredit close to 1.2 bln euro bad loan sale to Anacap -source
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 28, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

UniCredit close to 1.2 bln euro bad loan sale to Anacap -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - UniCredit is close to selling 1.2 billion euros ($1.34 billion) worth of bad loans to private equity firm Anacap Financial Partners, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Milan, UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said there were talks ongoing, but did not give details.

“We are negotiating, it is part of a programme of portfolio sales that’s been going on for a year a half,” he said.

UniCredit has sold in the past other portfolios of bad loans to Anacap.

$1 = 0.8949 euros Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Luca Trogni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.