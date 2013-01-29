FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unicredit to close branches in Baltic states
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 29, 2013 / 5:36 PM / 5 years ago

Unicredit to close branches in Baltic states

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Italian bank UniCredit said on Tuesday it will fold its Baltic state operations into its regional headquarters in Latvia, closing branches in Estonia and Lithuania.

“Centralisation is expected to be completed in the middle of 2013,” the bank said in a statement.

“UniCredit will continue to serve its clients through the new centralised structure in the Baltic countries.”

The bank did not say how many branches it will be closing.

Currently, the bank said it has one head office in Latvia, two branches in Estonia and Lithuania, and two corporate offices in Lithuania.

The bank said the move was part of the implementation of a strategic plan launched at the end of 2011.

Reporting by Jennifer Clark; editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.