UniCredit's eastern European chief to depart for Milan -- Der Standard
January 23, 2016 / 3:14 PM / 2 years ago

UniCredit's eastern European chief to depart for Milan -- Der Standard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Italian lender UniCredit’s head of central and eastern European business Carlo Vivaldi will be leaving Vienna for Milan, an Austrian paper reported on Saturday.

The Italian native and deputy chairman of UniCredit subsidiary Bank Austria will be departing in March, Der Standard reported, citing company sources. His departure coincides with the expiry of a contract keeping UniCredit’s central and eastern Europe business in Vienna.

Bank officials were not immediately available for comment.

UniCredit, Italy’s biggest bank by assets, in December announced the restructuring of its struggling retail operations in Austria, seeking cost savings of 300 million euros ($325 million) by 2018.

However, Vivaldi said earlier this week that despite the contract expiry, most of Bank UniCredit’s central and eastern European jobs would stay in Austria, echoing assurances made by Austrian National Bank chief Ewald Nowotny in December.

UniCredit has, however, held talks with U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, which with GoldenTree Asset Management owns a majority of Austrian lender BAWAG PSK , about selling Bank Austria’s retail arm. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Clelia Oziel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
