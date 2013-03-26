FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank Austria keeps some Kazakh exposure via ATF
#Credit Markets
March 26, 2013 / 9:47 AM / 5 years ago

Bank Austria keeps some Kazakh exposure via ATF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 26 (Reuters) - UniCredit unit Bank Austria has kept some exposure to Kazakhstan via loan guarantees at its ATF unit that the bank is selling to a local entrepreneur, according to Bank Austria’s 2012 annual report.

Bank Austria, the biggest lender in emerging European markets, will guarantee against loan losses of up to $631 million for two years after the sale closes, the report said. In return, ATF will pay a premium of 2 percent.

The accord stems from a guarantee agreement struck in 2009 covering a loan portfolio worth $2.8 billion.

Italian parent UniCredit said this month it was selling ATF for around book value of $550 million. UniCredit bought ATF for $2.1 billion in 2007 at the height of the credit boom.

Austrian paper WirtschaftsBlatt first reported on the guarantees on Tuesday. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
