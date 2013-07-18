FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank Austria sees expansion aid from owner UniCredit at under 2 billion euro-CEO
July 18, 2013 / 8:17 AM / 4 years ago

Bank Austria sees expansion aid from owner UniCredit at under 2 billion euro-CEO

VIENNA, July 18 (Reuters) - Bank Austria expects a capital injection of less than 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) from parent UniCredit, its chief executive told a newspaper, as the bank prepares for expansion in Central and Eastern Europe.

Bank Austria, the leading bank in central and eastern Europe, had been expected to receive the funds in the first half of the year but CEO Willibald Cernko denied there were any problems with the transaction.

“We are not in a hurry because we don’t need to pay back any state aid and already over-fulfil all our capital requirements today,” Cernko told Thursday’s edition of WirtschaftsBlatt.

Asked whether the amount would be comparable to the 2 billion euros it received in 2009, Cernko answered: “It will be lower.”

UniCredit has said it is willing to supply capital to Bank Austria to aid growth in emerging Europe.

Credit ratings agency Moody’s downgraded Bank Austria by one notch to Baa1 on Monday because of what it called UniCredit’s weakening credit strength.

$1 = 0.7637 euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Jon Boyle

