ECB has not demanded Bank Austria capital injection, CFO says
August 4, 2016 / 9:36 AM / a year ago

ECB has not demanded Bank Austria capital injection, CFO says

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - There is no truth to reports that regulators have demanded that Bank Austria receive a capital injection from elsewhere within the UniCredit group after its central and eastern Europe business is shifted, Bank Austria's finance chief said.

UniCredit aims to transfer its central and eastern Europe (CEE) business, currently run by Bank Austria, to its headquarters in Milan this year on paper but it has said most of the roughly 500 CEE jobs in Vienna will stay put.

The shift will, however, affect Bank Austria's capital, and Austrian newspaper Der Standard has said UniCredit will have to shift funds from its German unit HVB over to Bank Austria to shore up its capital reserves and satisfy banking supervisors.

Asked after a news conference on Thursday if it was true that the European Central Bank (ECB) had demanded that UniCredit adjust its plan for the shift and inject capital into Bank Austria, finance chief Mirko Bianchi told reporters "No".

"We presented a plan (to regulators), they liked the plan, so far so good," he said, adding that several further steps needed to be completed before it received approval. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

