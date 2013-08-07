FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank Austria to take further capital measures in H2
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 7, 2013 / 9:46 AM / in 4 years

Bank Austria to take further capital measures in H2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - UniCredit’s Bank Austria said on Wednesday it plans to increase its capital buffer again before the end of the year.

“We will take further capital measures in the second half of the year. Talks with regulators are still ongoing,” Chief Executive Willibald Cernko told a news conference.

Bank Austria, which has so far received 500 million euros ($665 million) in additional capital from UniCredit, had a core tier 1 capital ratio of 11.1 percent at end-June under Basel 2.5 rules, it said earlier. ($1 = 0.7513 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; writing by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.