March 18, 2013 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

Bank Austria CEO unaware of unusual Cyrpus inflows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 18 (Reuters) - The head of UniCredit’s Bank Austria unit said his group had not seen unsual inflows of funds from Cyprus of late.

“At least I am not aware of any,” Chief Executive Willibald Cernko told the Vienna-based bank’s annual results news conference on Monday.

He said the bank wanted to strengthen its capital with the help of its Italian parent but said details were still being decided. Bank Austria, which has not paid a dividend for four years, was unlikely to pay one on 2013 results, Chief Financial Officer Francesco Giordano added.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
