Bank Austria suffers cyber attack, says clients unaffected
May 8, 2013

Bank Austria suffers cyber attack, says clients unaffected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 8 (Reuters) - Computer hackers penetrated systems at UniCredit subsidiary Bank Austria but were unable to break into client accounts, the bank said on Wednesday.

The online intruders read network administration log files, a bank statement said, noting that the files did not include personal identification numbers used to view account information.

“At no point was it possible to access customer accounts or to do unauthorised transactions,” it said.

The bank said that no financial damage resulted from the security breach between May 4 and May 6, but it has started special monitoring of accounts and informed prosecutors and regulators.

Cyber attacks on corporate networks, including those of banks, have become more common in recent years.

Nearly three quarters of companies surveyed last year by IT company Enterprise Strategy Group said that they expected break-ins to their internal networks in the near future.

Reporting by Michael Shields and Eric Auchard; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
