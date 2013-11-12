Bank Austria turns more upbeat on emerging Europe

* CEE region’s biggest lender says prospects looking up

* Nine months net profit steady at 1.09 billion euros

* Nine months loan writedowns up 30 pct, fall in Q3 from Q2

* UniCredit unit’s core tier 1 ratio rises to 11.3 pct

VIENNA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Central and eastern Europe’s biggest lender, Bank Austria, said business prospects were looking up in its core market, where an economic slump has weighed on demand for loans and triggered big writedowns for banks.

Gianni Franco Papa, head of the CEE division at the UniCredit unit, said the region’s overall business environment remained “challenging”, but the bank had been able to increase pre-tax profit there thanks to a sound customer business and intense focus on costs.

“The benefits of a brighter European growth environment are... materialising across central and eastern Europe. Following a particularly weak finish last year, industry has posted an impressive rebound in some countries,” Bank Austria said on Tuesday while reporting steady nine-month profits at group level.

“Many of the younger EU states are at a point which should see credit turn more supportive of domestic demand,” it said, noting that governments’ belt-tightening efforts should now be less of a drag on growth in those countries.

In broad terms, the economies of central and eastern Europe are slowly recovering after touching bottom earlier this year, though the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development cut its regional growth forecast on Monday to 2.8 percent of economic output from 3.1 percent.

Hungary’s mostly foreign-owned banks face financial pressures from government plans to wind down foreign currency mortgage loans, the Czech central bank is trying to stave off deflation, and Slovenia is struggling to avert an international bailout.

But Bank Austria’s business outlook for the region was more upbeat than in August, when the region’s top lender ahead of Raiffeisen Bank International and Erste Group was bracing for a “new normal” now that the pre-crisis boom years were over.

Bank Austria, which reported results a day after parent UniCredit said third-quarter net profit fell 40 percent to 204 million euros ($273.5 million), said its third-quarter net profit rose to 520 million euros.

Nine-month net profit at the affiliate was steady at 1.09 billion as one-off items largely offset one another.

Bank Austria’s writedowns of loans and provisions for guarantees and commitments rose nearly 30 percent in the nine months to 999 million as it boosted coverage ratios, especially in Ukraine.

However, writedowns fell to 311 million euros in the third quarter from 390 million in the second.

Its Core Tier 1 capital ratio increased to 11.3 percent of risk-weighted assets as its balance sheet contracted 5.1 percent, in part due to the sale of its ATF banking unit in Kazakhstan and a reduction of interbank business.

Bank Austria had said in August it aimed to raise more capital this year to fuel lending after getting 500 million euros in tier 2 capital via its Italian parent, but a spokesman said no further transaction had taken place yet.

It aims to invest in the strategic markets of the Czech Republic, Turkey and Russia, it said on Tuesday.

UniCredit, Italy’s largest bank by assets, said last month it had made a preliminary offer for Poland’s Bank BGZ and may sell its Ukrainian unit.