REFILE-UPDATE 1-Bank Austria still sees central, east Europe as growth engine

(Fixes punctuation in quote in paragraph 13)

* Russia profit falls but remains most lucrative market

* Aims to protect and maintain Russian operation

* Still seeking to sell loss-making Ukraine business

By Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber

VIENNA, April 29 (Reuters) - Bank Austria’s market-leading businesses in central and eastern Europe (CEE) will remain the group’s “engine of growth” despite political tensions and conflict in Ukraine, its new regional chief said.

“The only bank which was in loss in 2014 was Ukraine. Also in 2015 it can’t be different,” Deputy Chief Executive and CEE head Carlo Vivaldi told reporters.

“All the other banks are profitable and I would say that at this moment already performing better than expected, including Russia,” he added.

He said Bank Austria, part of Italy’s UniCredit, was the only lender not seeking to scale back in the region and was open to acquisitions although its primary focus was on organic growth. Its regional rivals include Raiffeisen Bank International and Erste Group.

Russia was Bank Austria’s single most lucrative market in 2014, but pre-tax profit of 447 million euros ($490 million) was down 24 percent amid international sanctions over Western allegations Moscow is fomenting a separatist revolt in Ukraine.

“In this moment Russia not a country where we want to further invest but this is a moment where we want to maintain and protect our investment,” Vivaldi said.

Its Russian business model focused on a few large corporate customers plus wealthy individuals, largely shielding it from a sharp economic downturn. At the moment, it was capping new retail lending, favouring top corporate customers over smaller ones, and working on boosting efficiency.

Non-performing loans in Russia had been “more or less stable” recently, but the bank sector was starting to see some delays in payments as unemployment rises, he said.

The group just gave its Russian business a 480 million euro subordinated loan to strengthen capital that had been weakened by the rouble’s fall, Vivaldi said late on Tuesday in remarks for release on Wednesday.

Rouble devaluation has hit other banks’ capital as well.

He said talks on selling its Ukraine business continued but were difficult. He saw no immediate need to add capital at its business in Turkey.

On other subjects, Vivaldi said he hoped Greece stays in the euro zone but this was for its citizens to decide. He said the group had very limited exposure to Greece.

A potential exit “would be very bad for Greece. For Europe and for the markets in general for sure there will be volatility,” he said.

But given Greece’s limited economic importance and the European Central Bank’s aggressive support of markets via bond buying, “I think in the mid-term this could be absorbed.”

Asked if Bank Austria had a contingency plan for “Grexit”, he said: “There could be pressure on liquidity, and on the liquidity side in all the banks we are conservative....We think we have a liquidity situation which is allowing us to absorb shocks, so for us the contingency plan is to be strong on the liquidity side.” ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Editing by Keith Weir)