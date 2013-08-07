Bank Austria braces for "new norm" in emerging markets

VIENNA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - First-half net profit at UniCredit unit Bank Austria fell 12 percent and loan writedowns jumped as central and eastern Europe’s (CEE) top lender acknowledged boom times in the region’s emerging markets were over.

Just over 100 million euros ($133 million) in costs for bank levies and Hungary’s financial transaction tax also weighed on earnings that had been flattered a year ago by a one-off gain on a hybrid bond buyback, it said on Wednesday.

Net profit dropped to 566 million euros while operating profit rose 5.5 percent to 1.6 billion euros thanks to higher lending volume, a rare rise in fees and commission income, and cost discipline.

Net writedowns of loans and provisions for guarantees and commitments leapt 41.5 percent to 688 million, up 31 percent in Austria and 44 percent in the CEE region, led by Ukraine.

“The higher provisioning charge in CEE was due to economic developments as recovery is not progressing as rapidly as we hoped, and it also resulted from our conservative risk management as we improved the coverage ratio in several countries,” Bank Austria said in a statement.

It said CEE was still set to grow faster than western Europe and the region’s industry had shown recent signs of improvement.

“Nevertheless, the years leading up to 2008 were unique in terms of growth and its patterns will not be repeated. Instead CEE is adjusting to the slower growth of its trading partners and it is determining a ‘new norm’,” it added.

The remarks by Bank Austria, which competes in CEE with Austrian peers Raiffeisen Bank International and Erste Group Bank, underscore how emerging markets are becoming less of an economic locomotive for the global economy.

“Right now profitability and efficiency are the dictate of the moment. We need to steadily test our customer service model, whether or not it still meets customer expectations. Concerning risk management we want to be prudent without missing business opportunities,” said CEE boss Gianni Franco Papa.

UniCredit on Tuesday posted second-quarter net profit of 361 million euros, slightly better than expected, despite setting aside more money for bad loans.

Chief Financial Officer Francesco Giordano noted that Bank Austria boosted its core tier 1 capital ratio to 11.1 percent of risk-weighted assets under Basel 2.5 rules and that all its customer loans were covered by deposits and debt securities.

Its leverage ratio - for regulators an increasingly important measure of financial strength that tracks equity in relation to overall assets - was a conservative 12.7, he said.