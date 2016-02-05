UPDATE 1-UniCredit appoints Italian as COO of Bank Austria

(Adds detail, quote, background)

VIENNA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - UniCredit continued with its management shake-up at its Bank Austria arm on Friday, saying commercial banking chief Helmut Bernkopf was leaving the company and an Italian, Romeo Collina, would be joining as chief operating officer.

After UniCredit announced a plan last month to restructure retail operations in Austria and seek 300 million euros ($335.5 million) in cost savings there Bank Austria announced that Chief Executive Willibald Cernko would be replaced.

On Friday Bank Austria said Bernkopf would leave the company on March 31, and Collina, deputy chief executive of UniCredit’s Zagrebacka Banka in Croatia, would become its chief operating officer on March 1.

Collina would also take over as deputy chief executive of Bank Austria from central and eastern Europe chief Carlo Vivaldi, who would leave Bank Austria’s board once he had moved to Milan, which is due this year, the bank said.

Robert Zadrazil, who will take over as chief executive on March 1, will run all segments except corporate and investment banking, Bank Austria said in a statement.

“We are convinced that Robert Zadrazil is the right manager to shape our bank’s restructuring successfully,” Bank Austria said in a statement.

As part of its cost-cutting plan the bank wants to shift 3,300 employees into the state pension scheme, a move opposed by the Finance Ministry. ($1 = 0.8942 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Greg Mahlich)