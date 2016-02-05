FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UniCredit appoints Italian as COO of Bank Austria
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 5, 2016 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-UniCredit appoints Italian as COO of Bank Austria

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, quote, background)

VIENNA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - UniCredit continued with its management shake-up at its Bank Austria arm on Friday, saying commercial banking chief Helmut Bernkopf was leaving the company and an Italian, Romeo Collina, would be joining as chief operating officer.

After UniCredit announced a plan last month to restructure retail operations in Austria and seek 300 million euros ($335.5 million) in cost savings there Bank Austria announced that Chief Executive Willibald Cernko would be replaced.

On Friday Bank Austria said Bernkopf would leave the company on March 31, and Collina, deputy chief executive of UniCredit’s Zagrebacka Banka in Croatia, would become its chief operating officer on March 1.

Collina would also take over as deputy chief executive of Bank Austria from central and eastern Europe chief Carlo Vivaldi, who would leave Bank Austria’s board once he had moved to Milan, which is due this year, the bank said.

Robert Zadrazil, who will take over as chief executive on March 1, will run all segments except corporate and investment banking, Bank Austria said in a statement.

“We are convinced that Robert Zadrazil is the right manager to shape our bank’s restructuring successfully,” Bank Austria said in a statement.

As part of its cost-cutting plan the bank wants to shift 3,300 employees into the state pension scheme, a move opposed by the Finance Ministry. ($1 = 0.8942 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.