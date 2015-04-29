Bank Austria CEE business still growth engine -deputy CEO

VIENNA, April 29 (Reuters) - UniCredit unit Bank Austria’s market-leading business in central and eastern Europe (CEE) will remain the group’s “engine of growth” as businesses across the region hold up well, its new regional chief said.

“The only bank which was in loss in 2014 was Ukraine. Also in 2015 it can’t be different. All the other banks are profitable and I would say that at this moment already performing better than expected, including Russia,” Deputy Chief Executive and CEE head Carlo Vivaldi told reporters.

He said Bank Austria -- whose rivals include Raiffeisen Bank International and Erste Group -- was the only one not seeking to scale back in the region and was open to acquisitions although its primary focus was on organic growth. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber)