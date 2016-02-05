FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank Austria says commercial banking chief to leave company
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 5, 2016 / 9:27 AM / 2 years ago

Bank Austria says commercial banking chief to leave company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - UniCredit unit Bank Austria said on Friday its commercial banking chief Helmut Bernkopf was leaving the company and Romeo Collina would be joining its board as chief operating officer.

Its central and eastern Europe chief Carlo Vivaldi, who is also deputy chief executive, would leave Bank Austria’s management board as soon as that geographic segment had been handed back to Milan, which should happen by the end of the year, it said.

Vivaldi will remain the head of UniCredit’s central and eastern European business.

Collina would become deputy chief executive, Bank Austria said in a statement. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.