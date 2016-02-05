Bank Austria says commercial banking chief to leave company

VIENNA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - UniCredit unit Bank Austria said on Friday its commercial banking chief Helmut Bernkopf was leaving the company and Romeo Collina would be joining its board as chief operating officer.

Its central and eastern Europe chief Carlo Vivaldi, who is also deputy chief executive, would leave Bank Austria’s management board as soon as that geographic segment had been handed back to Milan, which should happen by the end of the year, it said.

Vivaldi will remain the head of UniCredit’s central and eastern European business.

Collina would become deputy chief executive, Bank Austria said in a statement. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)