Austria prepares bill trebling cost of UniCredit pension shift

VIENNA, March 8 (Reuters) - Austria’s cabinet will review a bill on Tuesday that would treble the cost to UniCredit of shifting thousands of its Austrian staff into the state pension system, Social Affairs Minister Alois Stoeger said on Tuesday.

UniCredit unit Bank Austria has said the move, at the heart of a restructuring of its retail arm, will apply to 3,300 staff and require it to pay 7 percent of each employee’s last salary before the move, multiplied by the duration of their employment.

Stoeger has said that the bank is trying avail itself of a provision that does not apply to it and must pay the more common rate of 22.8 percent.

He had prepared the bill amending the existing legislation, which the cabinet would submit to parliament, to create legal clarity, he told reporters before entering the cabinet meeting. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)