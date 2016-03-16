Austria parliament passes law to treble costs for Bank Austria pension shift

VIENNA, March 16 (Reuters) - Austria’s parliament voted in favour of an amended law that would treble the cost to UniCredit of shifting thousands of its Bank Austria staff into the state pension system, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

UniCredit unit Bank Austria has said the move, at the heart of a restructuring of its retail arm, will apply to 3,300 staff and require it to pay 7 percent of each employee’s last salary before the move, multiplied by the duration of their employment.

But Austria’s government has said the bank is trying avail itself of a provision that does not apply to it and must pay the more common rate of 22.8 percent.

The law still has to be signed by Austria’s president which is largely a formality. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, editing by David Evans)