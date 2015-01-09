FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank Austria to sell 1 bln euro real estate portfolio
January 9, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Bank Austria to sell 1 bln euro real estate portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Bank Austria is selling its real estate portfolio, worth about 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), including several landmark buildings in Austria, UniCredit’s Central and Eastern Europe arm said in a statement on Friday.

Austrian and foreign investors can bid for the 80 properties in Austria, including the Donauturm tower, the Schlosshotel Lebenberg in Kitzbuehel and the Wien Mitte complex in Vienna.

Offers can be made for the entire package held in Bank Austria’s Immobilien Holding Group or parts of it, the bank said. Immobilien Holding also includes equity interests in project development companies and service providers. The sale process should end in the autumn of 2015, it said.

The Wien Mitte complex accounts for about 500 million euros out of the estimated value of about 1 billion euros of the whole package, a spokesman for the bank said.

$1 = 0.8465 euros Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
