UniCredit plans to cut more than 2,000 jobs in Austria -Die Presse

VIENNA, May 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s UniCredit plans to cut more than 2,000 jobs at Bank Austria as part of the restructuring of its retail arm in the country, newspaper Die Presse reported on Thursday.

The Italian bank said in December that it decided to restructure its Austrian business instead of selling it and that it was aiming for overall cost savings of 300 million euros ($342.5 million) there by 2018.

UniCredit has said it plans to cut its group workforce by 14 percent and that this would include job cuts in Austria, where it employs around 8,700 people.

Austrian daily Die Presse reported that the bank plans to reduce its Austrian staff by 2,045 people -- or around 23 percent -- by 2018, citing a document from Italian trade union First Cisl dated November 2015.

Instead of firing staff, the bank aims for people to leave voluntarily and to switch more employees to part time working, according to the paper.

A spokesman for Bank Austria said the bank would not comment on speculation. He said the lenders targets were not based on staff numbers but on profitability margins.

Unicredit booked 444 million euros in provisions for shifting 3,300 staff into the Austrian state pension system, the lender said, confirming part of the newspaper’s report.

The bank had hoped to shift its employees at a special rate into the state pension system, but Austria prevented it by changing the law.