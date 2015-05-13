Bank Austria Q1 profit drops

VIENNA, May 13 (Reuters) - First-quarter net profit at Bank Austria plunged 43 percent to 198 million euros as net interest income fell, Ukraine made losses, provisions for bad loans in Russia rose and bank levies hit home, the lender said on Wednesday.

The central and eastern European (CEE) arm of Italian bank UniCredit reported a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 10.2 percent of risk-weighted assets under transitional Basel 3 standards, which excludes the first-quarter profit.

The results come a day after UniCredit reported core capital edged higher in the first quarter but not enough to quell investors jitters, sending its shares lower.

First-quarter profit at Bank Austria a year ago was flattered by one-off income from asset sales, but ultra-low interest rates and exchange rate swings also weighed this year.

Risk provisions for bad loans were steady as a drop in Austria offset a rise in CEE to 175 million euros, mainly due to a higher charge in Russia, its single most profitable market.

New CEE chief Carlo Vivaldi said last month Bank Austria aimed to “maintain and protect” its Russia franchise rather than boosting investment there.

The CEE division boosted pretax profit in the quarter by a fifth to 390 million euros despite adverse currency effects and prolonged tensions in the region over Russia’s standoff with the West over the separatist movement in Ukraine.

“Although we could not fully avoid the effects of the conflict in Ukraine and international sanctions against Russia in the first quarter of 2015, all of our local banks, except for our Ukrainian unit, have shown a strong business performance and achieved sound financial results,” Vivaldi said on Wednesday.

“Systemic” charges for bank levies and contributions to bank wind-down and deposit guarantee funds rose by more than a third to 103 million euros. That amounted to 32 percent of group administrative expenses and nearly 14 percent of total costs.

“While the contributions..to resolution funds and deposit guarantee schemes are right and important, these new charges are pushing up costs in the banking industry to a record level, which banks in Austria cannot absorb in addition to a bank levy which is the highest in Europe,” CEO Willibald Cernko said.

“Decision-makers will have to choose between milking the cow or slaughtering it. Doing both at the same time will not be possible.”

Bank Austria had said in February it expects steady profits this year even if it makes less money in Russia.

The CEE market leader ahead of Raiffeisen Bank International and Erste Group saw 2014 profit rebound to 1.38 billion from a writedown-marred 2013 loss. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)