May 13, 2013 / 6:06 AM / in 4 years

Bank Austria Q1 net down 29 pct, loan writedowns rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, May 13 (Reuters) - Net profit at UniCredit’s Bank Austria unit fell 29 percent in the first quarter as loan writedowns in central and eastern Europe (CEE) jumped by almost a third, emerging Europe’s biggest lender said on Monday.

Earnings retreated to 285 million euros ($370 million) from 402 million a year earlier, when buybacks of hybrid debt at a discount had given results a big one-off boost, it said.

Bank Austria, which leads Austrian rivals Raiffeisen Bank International and Erste Group Bank in the CEE region, said charges for bank levies and Hungary’s financial transaction tax hit profit, as did a 64 million euro provision it made for a well-flagged Swiss legal case.

That cloaked rises in net interest income and net fees and commissions at the subsidiary of Italy’s UniCredit, which on Friday posted a bigger-than-expected net profit.

Net writedowns of loans and provisions for guarantees and commitments rose by a fifth overall to 298 million euros, driven by a 31.6 percent jump in the CEE region while writedowns in Austria fell 11 percent.

It said the rise in CEE was “in line with the objective of raising the coverage ratio” and reflected unusually low levels in many countries a year earlier.

Bank Austria boosted its core tier 1 capital ratio to 10.8 percent of risk-weighted assets at the end of March from 10.6 percent at the end of 2012.

Bank Austria has around 47,000 staff and 2,500 branches in 16 countries.

$1 = 0.7709 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber

