FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank Austria positive on eastern Europe outlook
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 6, 2014 / 8:01 AM / 3 years ago

Bank Austria positive on eastern Europe outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Bank Austria, the central and eastern Europe (CEE) arm of Italian bank UniCredit reported a rise in first-half net profit and was positive about the outlook for the region despite the East-West standoff over Ukraine.

“Although the geopolitical tensions in Ukraine call European and CEE growth into question, the macroeconomic scenario has become more encouraging,” Gianni Franco Papa, head of its market-leading central and eastern Europe division, said in a statement.

Bank Austria generated net profit of 426 million euros (569 million US dollars) in the second quarter, bringing first-half net profit to 776 million, up 34 percent as falling writedowns for bad loans offset a 4 percent dip in operating income.

Parent UniCredit on Tuesday beat earnings forecasts with a 12 percent increase in second-quarter net profit, helped by a strong performance in eastern Europe.

Bank Austria’s net writedowns of loans and provisions for guarantees and commitments in the first six months fell 35 percent to 332 million euros.

In central and eastern Europe, net loan writedowns fell by a quarter to 300 million due to higher releases of provisions in several countries, especially Croatia, said Bank Austria, whose rivals in the region include Raiffeisen Bank International and Erste Group.

The provisioning charge in its Austrian customer business shrank 72 percent to 32 million due to higher releases of previous provisions and a lower new volume of impaired loans.

1 US dollar = 0.7482 euro Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.