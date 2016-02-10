FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank Austria posts jump in Q4 net profit, helped by pension effect
February 10, 2016 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

Bank Austria posts jump in Q4 net profit, helped by pension effect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - UniCredit unit Bank Austria posted a jump in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, bolstered by the liquidation of pension provisions.

Fourth-quarter net profit was 664 million euros ($749.3 million), more than in the previous three quarters combined, helped by a positive effect of 317 million euros booked under restructuring charges.

A company spokesman said that positive effect was largely due to the liquidation of pension provisions, part of the company’s plan to shift thousands of employees into the state pension system as a cost-cutting measure. ($1 = 0.8861 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

