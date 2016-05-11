Provisions linked to pension shift weigh on Bank Austria profit

VIENNA, May 11 (Reuters) - Extra provisions for shifting staff into the state pension system weighed on UniCredit unit Bank Austria’s first-quarter net profit, which fell more than two thirds, the lender said on Wednesday.

Net profit in the first three months of the year fell 70.5 percent to 59 million euros ($67.19 million), the bank said, mainly due to higher bank levies and similar charges, which were booked early for the whole year, and the pension provisions.

Bank Austria’s pension move, at the heart of a restructuring of its retail arm, applies to 3,300 staff. It had originally planned on charges of 7 percent of each employee’s last salary before the move, multiplied by the duration of their employment.

But Austria’s government said the bank must pay a higher rate of 22.8 percent. Parliament has since passed legislation specifying that rate, trebling the cost to the bank.

Net interest income was roughly flat, rising 0.7 percent to 826 million euros in the first quarter compared with the same period last year, said Bank Austria, UniCredit’s central and eastern Europe arm. ($1 = 0.8781 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)