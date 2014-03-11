FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank Austria may sell Ukraine unit within a year - CFO
Bank Austria may sell Ukraine unit within a year - CFO

VIENNA, March 11 (Reuters) - UniCredit unit Bank Austria expects to be able to sell its Ukraine business within a year, but this depends on events in the country, its finance chief said on Tuesday.

Francesco Giordano said one interested party he did not identify had submitted a non-binding offer for the unit before the latest political upheaval erupted in Ukraine, and that talks were under way.

He said Bank Austria’s 55 percent non-performing loan coverage ratio made the lender very confident it would pass an ECB-led review of bank balance sheets with full marks. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

