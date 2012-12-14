FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit CEO says EU banking supervision plan very positive
December 14, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

UniCredit CEO says EU banking supervision plan very positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The head of Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit said on Friday the European Union’s agreement on banking supervision was a very positive development.

“It shows Europe is sticking to its commitments,” Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said.

“It’s a more than positive start (and) will lead to a better circulation of liquidity,” he said.

Ghizzoni said he did not see the need for another round of cheap loans from the European Central Bank.

“I do not think there is need for it and I do not expect one,” he said.

The UniCredit CEO said Italy needed political stability after the elections.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti has said he will stand down once a 2013 budget has been approved because he has lost support.

New elections are expected in February.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes

