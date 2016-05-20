FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit directors alerted for extraordinary meeting on May 24 - sources
May 20, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

UniCredit directors alerted for extraordinary meeting on May 24 - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 20 (Reuters) - The directors of Italy’s UniCredit have been alerted for a possible extraordinary board meeting on governance issues on May 24, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

If confirmed, the gathering would be the first board meeting after Monday, when major shareholders at Italy’s biggest bank discussed options to strengthen the lender’s governance, including replacing Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni. (Reporting by Paola Arosio and Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Francesca Landini)

