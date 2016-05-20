UniCredit directors alerted for extraordinary meeting on May 24 - sources

MILAN, May 20 (Reuters) - The directors of Italy’s UniCredit have been alerted for a possible extraordinary board meeting on governance issues on May 24, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

If confirmed, the gathering would be the first board meeting after Monday, when major shareholders at Italy’s biggest bank discussed options to strengthen the lender’s governance, including replacing Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni. (Reporting by Paola Arosio and Gianluca Semeraro; writing by Francesca Landini)