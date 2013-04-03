FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unicredit offers to buy back senior bonds for up to 3.5 bln euros
April 3, 2013

Unicredit offers to buy back senior bonds for up to 3.5 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 3 (Reuters) - Unicredit, Italy’s biggest bank by assets, said on Wednesday it will buy back senior bonds for up to 3.5 billion euros ($4.5 billion).

The bank aims to reduce debt that will come due in the 2015-2017 period and to better use its liquidity.

The offer to purchase the bonds will start on April 8 and end on April 24, the lender said, adding it could, however, end the offer early, extend it or even reopen it. ($1 = 0.7789 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Jennifer Clark)

