Unicredit offers to buy back senior bonds for up to 3.5 bln euros

MILAN, April 3 (Reuters) - Unicredit, Italy’s biggest bank by assets, said on Wednesday it will buy back senior bonds for up to 3.5 billion euros ($4.5 billion).

The bank aims to reduce debt that will come due in the 2015-2017 period and to better use its liquidity.

The offer to purchase the bonds will start on April 8 and end on April 24, the lender said, adding it could, however, end the offer early, extend it or even reopen it. ($1 = 0.7789 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Jennifer Clark)