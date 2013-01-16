FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unicredit taps Asian markets with Singapore dollar bond
#Credit Markets
January 16, 2013 / 6:52 PM / in 5 years

Unicredit taps Asian markets with Singapore dollar bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Unicredit, Italy’s biggest lender by assets, launched its first bond denominated in Singapore dollars on Wednesday, making its debut on Asian capital markets.

The issue - a Lower Tier 2 subordinated benchmark bond - is worth 300 million Singapore dollars, equivalent approximately to 200 million euros.

It has a maturity of 10.5 years with a callable option after 5.5 years, and pays a coupon of 5.5 percent.

The bond will be computed in Unicredit’s Tier 2 regulatory capital contributing to the total capital ratio, the bank said in a statement, adding it was widely distributed among Asian institutional investors and local wealth management firms.

Italian lenders are taking advantage of positive market sentiment for Italian assets to raise funds in global financial markets. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
