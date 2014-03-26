FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unicredit hybrid bond seen yielding more than 7 pct-sources
March 26, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

Unicredit hybrid bond seen yielding more than 7 pct-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN/LONDON March 26 (Reuters) - Unicredit is set to launch a new hybrid dollar-denominated bond on Thursday, after completing a road show in Asia and Europe, shrugging off concerns about higher volatility amid tensions in Ukraine, sources close to the deal said.

The perpetual Additional Tier 1 bond is likely to yield more than 7 percent, according to the sources.

Italy’s biggest bank by assets will use the issuance to boost its capital base.

Reporting by Helene Durand and Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Lisa Jucca

