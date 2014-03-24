FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UniCredit kicks off roadshow for new hybrid bond
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 24, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 4 years ago

UniCredit kicks off roadshow for new hybrid bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit has started to advertise a planned new hybrid dollar-denominated bond with investors at a roadshow that will last until Wednesday, one of the lead managers of the operation and a banking source said.

UniCredit, Citigroup, HSBC, Societe Generale and UBS will act as joint bookrunners for the perpetual Additional Tier 1 bond, which the Italian bank will use to boost its capital base.

The road show will take place in Asia and Europe, the sources said. UniCredit declined to comment. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Helene Durand, additional reporting by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.