UniCredit holds 41.8 bln euro in Italy govt bonds
May 10, 2012 / 2:26 PM / 5 years ago

UniCredit holds 41.8 bln euro in Italy govt bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 10 (Reuters) - UniCredit holds 41.8 billion euros in Italian government bonds, the chief executive of Italy’s biggest bank by assets said on Thursday.

The figure compares with a total of 37-38 billion euros at the end of last year, he added.

CEO Federico Ghizzoni told analysts during a conference call that the bank had always said its was comfortable with a level of around 40 billion euros for its government bond holdings.

“We said constantly that 40 billion euros was ... our level,” he said.

Bank of Italy’s data showed on Wednesday Italy-based banks had increased their holdings of domestic sovereign debt by nearly 9 percent month-on-month to 290.5 billion euros in March.

Purchases of Italian debt by the country’s lenders have been crucial in supporting the Treasury’s funding efforts throughout the euro zone debt crisis, but have exposed banks to sovereign risks.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro

