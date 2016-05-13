Capital concerns take UniCredit to bottom of AT1 class

* UniCredit AT1 bonds lower than Deutsche Bank’s

* Capital concerns weigh on the bank’s riskiest debt

By Helene Durand

LONDON, May 13 (IFR) - UniCredit’s Additional Tier 1 bonds are among the worst performing debt from a European national champion bank as concerns around the bank’s capital levels and ability to pay coupons take their toll.

Although the Italian lender this week reported higher than forecast net income, its Additional Tier 1 paper has been on a downward trajectory for the best part of a month and is quoted at prices in the low 80s, according to Thomson Reuters data.

“They’ve had a pretty tough time. Their exposure to Eastern Europe has been a cause of investor concern,” said a syndicate banker. “Having said that, they had a decent set of results and are making good steps. They now need to consolidate on this.”

He said that while UniCredit’s senior bonds trade close to those of peer Intesa Sanpaolo, the discount on UniCredit’s debt becomes much larger further down the capital structure.

UniCredit’s 1bn 6.75% perpetual non-call September 2021 was bid at 11.55% and a cash price of 80.3 on Friday, nearly 14 points lower than Intesa’s 1.25bn 7% perpetual non-call January 2021 at around 94 for a yield of 8.58%.

Things are even uglier using UniCredit’s US$1.25bn perpetual non-call June 2024, which was bid at 79.5 on Friday for a yield of 12.035%.

Such high yields would make the cost of raising Additional Tier 1 unpalatable, yet the Italian lender said in an investor presentation on May 10 that it needs to raise 3.5bn in Additional Tier 1 between 2016 and 2018.

The bank also has a chunky amount of Tier 2 to print at 6.5bn.

THORN IN THE SIDE

Concerns around UniCredit’s capital levels have been a thorn in the bank’s side for months.

Roberto Henriques said he thought that for the most part, the poor performance of UniCredit’s Additional Tier 1 was down to investors’ concerns around the bank’s capital levels.

“I think there is an increasing consensus amongst the equity community that they probably need to raise equity capital,” he said.

UniCredit reported in early May that its transitional Common Equity Tier 1 ratio had dropped to 10.5% from 10.73% at the end of last year, taking it nearer to its SREP requirement of 10%.

How much of a buffer banks have under the European Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) is key in determining their ability to pay on discretionary items such as Additional Tier 1 coupons.

“We continue to see UniCredit as the weakest large cap bank in Europe with added contingent risks from additional future contributions to Atlante,” said BNP Paribas analysts in a note this week.

Atlante was created in April 2016 as a backstop for Italy’s weaker lenders, with UniCredit and Intesa each injecting 1bn into the fund.

While the fund’s creation let UniCredit largely off the hook from its underwriting commitment on Banca Popolare di Vicenza’s 1.5bn IPO, it could prove an issue over time, as Fitch warned in a note in April.

The rating agency said large Italian banks faced considerable contingent risk as they are continuously being called upon to support the government’s efforts to prop up the country’s weaker banks and preserve financial stability.

“While the Atlante fund has provided some positive impetus and has reduced the tail-risk for some of the capital raisings undertaken by some of the smaller banks, it’s not clear that there is a definitive solution at present, and hence credit investors still have their concerns,” added Henriques. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Robert Smith and Julian Baker)