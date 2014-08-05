UniCredit sees no need to change business plan on slow Italy growth

MILAN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit sees no need to review its business plan due to slower-than-expected growth figures for Italy, the lender’s CEO said on Tuesday.

“There is no need and we do not see any reason to review the business plan in the light of the (growth) data that will come out tomorrow on Italy,” Federico Ghizzoni said during a press conference.

Preliminary Italian GDP data is due to be released on Wednesday.