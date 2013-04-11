FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unicredit to close bond buyback today, earlier than announced
#Credit Markets
April 11, 2013 / 6:51 AM / in 4 years

Unicredit to close bond buyback today, earlier than announced

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 11 (Reuters) - Unicredit said on Thursday it will close a bond buyback today at 1400 GMT, earlier than announced, as it has already received offers worth 3.2 billion euros ($4.19 billion).

Italy’s biggest bank by assets launched the buy back on April 8 and said it aimed to purchase up to 3.5 billion euros of its senior bonds.

The move is meant to reduce debt coming due in the 2015-2017 period and improve the use of the liquidity.

$1 = 0.7642 euros Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Lisa Jucca

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
