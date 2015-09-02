FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UniCredit CEO says best-quality capital 10.57 pct at end-Aug
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 2, 2015 / 7:47 AM / 2 years ago

UniCredit CEO says best-quality capital 10.57 pct at end-Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest bank by assets UniCredit had a best-quality capital equal to 10.57 percent of assets at the end of August, slightly up from two months earlier, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

UniCredit’s capital base lags that of several European rivals. Its Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio rose in the second quarter to stand at 10.37 percent at the end of June, allaying concerns it may need to raise cash from investors.

This key measure of a bank’s ability to absorb possible losses rose further in July-August, CEO Federico Ghizzoni said.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of an event, Ghizzoni said the sale of asset manager Pioneer had added 0.25 percentage points to the CET1 level but there had been a negative impact from market turmoil stemming from Greece’s debt woes.

UniCredit is not yet aware of the capital level the European Central Bank will require from the bank but expects to be told at the end of September, Ghizzoni said.

Reporting by Jonathan Gould, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.