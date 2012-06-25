FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit CEO joins calls for banking union
June 25, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

UniCredit CEO joins calls for banking union

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, June 25 (Reuters) - The chief executive of UniCredit , Italy’s largest bank by assets, joined calls on Monday for a cross-border banking union and closer fiscal integration in the euro zone, and said the bank is well capitalised.

“Single countries have made progress. Now what we need is Europe,” CEO Federico Ghizzoni said in an interview with Italian newspaper la Repubblica.

“Our group is clearly in favour of an European surveillance, the creation of a stability mechanism funded by the banks in the right time and terms, and of an European insurance on deposits which may include national insurance,” he said.

European leaders will discuss specific steps towards a banking union, a more integrated fiscal policy and the possibility of a debt redemption fund at a summit on June 28-29, according to a document prepared for the meeting.

Ghizzoni said UniCredit had no liquidity concerns. “(Our capitalisation) is very good because, also thanks to the capital increase that made us the most capitalised bank in Europe, we have stayed on the market,” Ghizzoni said.

UniCredit reported net profit of 914 million euros ($1.2 bln) in the first quarter, signalling it was starting to turn a corner after shoring up its capital base in January via a 7.5-billion-euro cash call.

The bank made a 9.2-billion-euro loss last year on big asset writedowns, scrapped its dividend and announced 6,150 job cuts. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; Editing by Mark Potter)

