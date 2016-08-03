FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit working to fill 7-8 bln euro capital gap-sources
August 3, 2016 / 12:51 PM / a year ago

UniCredit working to fill 7-8 bln euro capital gap-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest bank by assets, UniCredit, is looking at ways to plug an estimated capital shortfall of 7-8 billion euros ($8-$9 billion) through a share issue and asset sales, two sources close to the matter said.

UniCredit declined to comment.

One of the sources, speaking before the bank released results on Wednesday, said the bank would look to limit the size of the stock issue by also selling assets as soon as next month.

A second source said new Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier would not shy away from a large cash call as he wanted to once and for all address market concerns over the bank's capital position. ($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
