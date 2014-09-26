FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-UniCredit reassigns EU carbon analyst, leaving research void
September 26, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-UniCredit reassigns EU carbon analyst, leaving research void

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s UniCredit has reassigned its European emissions analyst to a forex strategy role, leaving the bank without research coverage of the EU carbon market.

Kathrin Goretzki, previously a commodities analyst in Munich, this summer moved to the bank’s London office, a UniCredit spokeswoman said by phone on Friday.

“We do not currently have a carbon analyst, but we are assessing whether to replace Kathrin based on our clients’ needs,” the spokeswoman added.

UniCredit’s Germany-based emissions trading desk remains open.

European carbon prices have tumbled by more than 80 percent since 2008 due to a rising oversupply of allowances coupled with stifled demand from utilities and industrial manufacturers, leading many banks to exit the market.

If UniCredit opts not to fill the vacancy, the move will follow similar decisions made by banks including Barclays and Deutsche Bank over the past two years to cut their carbon coverage.

France’s Societe Generale and Switzerland’s UBS are the only major banks that continue to publish occasional research reports on the EU carbon market.

Many investment banks have either significantly reduced or closed completely their European energy trading and research operations due to increased regulation, lower profits and reduced volatility in the markets. (Reporting by Michael Szabo; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

