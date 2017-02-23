BRIEF-Pegroco Invest Q4 operating loss widens to SEK 4.7 mln
* Q4 net sales 1.5 million Swedish crowns ($165,000) versus 1.0 million crowns year ago
MILAN Feb 23 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Thursday a record 13 billion euro ($13.74 billion) share issue had been 99.8 percent subscribed.
Unexercised rights will be offered on the Italian stock exchange from February 27, it said. ($1 = 0.9459 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Q4 net sales 1.5 million Swedish crowns ($165,000) versus 1.0 million crowns year ago
* Maxfastigheter i Sverige AB's new share issue oversusbcribed Source text for Eikon:
* Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business