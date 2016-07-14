FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's UniCredit chairman says to consider raising capital
Sections
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
Wider Image
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 14, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

Italy's UniCredit chairman says to consider raising capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 14 (Reuters) - UniCredit will have to evaluate the possibility of carrying out a capital increase because asset sales concluded this week will not be sufficient to satisfy the European Central Bank, UniCredit’s chairman said on Thursday.

Italy’s biggest bank by assets sold minority stakes in two units for 1.1 billion euros ($1.22 billion) on Tuesday as new Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Mustier moved swiftly on his first day in the job to strengthen its capital.

“We have to look at a capital increase because I don’t believe that the European Central Bank will be satisfied with what we’ve done,” Giuseppe Vita told Reuters on the sidelines of an event in Rome.

“Either way, we need to give Mustier time to work as he’s just arrived.”

$1 = 0.9004 euros Reporting by Alberto Sisto, Writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Mark Bendeich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.