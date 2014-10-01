FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit CEO says satisfied with CEE market performance
October 1, 2014 / 10:32 AM / 3 years ago

UniCredit CEO says satisfied with CEE market performance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERGAMO, Italy Oct 1 (Reuters) - UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Wednesday he was “extremely satisfied” by the performance of Central and Eastern European markets where the Italian lender operates, including Bulgaria and Romania.

Bad loans at Bulgarian banks have already peaked apart from a possible future spike stemming from troubles at Corpbank, the chief executive of major lender UniCredit’s Bulgarian subsidiary, Bulbank, said on Monday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference near Milan, Ghizzoni added that the sale of UniCredit’s UCCMB bad loans unit should be finalised within the next 2-3 weeks. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Oleg Vukmanovic)

