a year ago
Bank of Italy urges quick search for new UniCredit CEO
June 23, 2016 / 4:02 PM / a year ago

Bank of Italy urges quick search for new UniCredit CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 23 (Reuters) - Italy's central bank chief urged UniCredit on Thursday to find a new chief executive quickly -- the latest top financial official to call for a swift succession at the helm of the country's largest bank by assets.

"It is obvious that we are asking that this process is concluded quickly," Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco told a parliamentary hearing, adding that the bank's next chief executive must improve UniCredit's financial position.

UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni agreed to step down on May 24 but the bank has yet to find a replacement. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; Editing by Mark Bendeich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
