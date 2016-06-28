FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UniCredit shareholder says new CEO must have intl standing-source
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

UniCredit shareholder says new CEO must have intl standing-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 28 (Reuters) - The Cariverona banking foundation, which has around 3 percent of UniCredit, wants the bank to appoint a new chief executive of international standing to develop a credible strategy given the post-Brexit market turmoil, a Cariverona source said.

UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni agreed to step down on May 24 in the face of growing shareholder discontent over the bank’s poor share price performance, weak governance and stretched capital base.

However the bank is taking its time to find a successor as shareholders are divided over who should get the job.

The Cariverona foundation has called for a new CEO to be appointment quickly. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.