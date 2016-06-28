UniCredit shareholder says new CEO must have intl standing-source

MILAN, June 28 (Reuters) - The Cariverona banking foundation, which has around 3 percent of UniCredit, wants the bank to appoint a new chief executive of international standing to develop a credible strategy given the post-Brexit market turmoil, a Cariverona source said.

UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni agreed to step down on May 24 in the face of growing shareholder discontent over the bank’s poor share price performance, weak governance and stretched capital base.

However the bank is taking its time to find a successor as shareholders are divided over who should get the job.

The Cariverona foundation has called for a new CEO to be appointment quickly. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Silvia Aloisi)