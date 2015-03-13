UniCredit in constant talks with U.S. authorities over Iran probe-CEO

CERNOBBIO, Italy, March 13 (Reuters) - UniCredit is in constant discussions with U.S. authorities investigating the Italian bank for possible violation of sanctions on Iran, its chief said after news Commerzbank had agreed to a settlement in a related probe.

Commerzbank has agreed to pay U.S. authorities $1.45 billion to resolve sanctions and other violations, the latest big European bank to acknowledge moving funds through the U.S. financial system for countries like Iran and Sudan.

Asked on Friday whether UniCredit could be the next bank to agree to a settlement, its CEO Federico Ghizzoni told reporters: “I cannot answer. There is utmost confidentiality.”

“We are in continuous discussions with the authorities, let’s see how it goes.” (Reporting by Francesca Landini, wiritng by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Agnieszka Flak)